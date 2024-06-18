Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was hit by a car after attempting to stop thieves who stole £1k worth of stock from a store in Preston.

Officers were called to the Sports Direct store at Deepdale Retail Park at around 1.20pm on Monday.

It was reported that two men and a woman had entered the store and left without paying for around £1,000 worth of stock.

The suspects then ran to a grey Vauxhall Astra which was parked on Blackpool Road.

A man who tried to stop them was knocked down by the car, causing him to sustain suspected broken ribs and cuts to his head and back.

Four people, all from Leeds, were arrested following multiple enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and driving without insurance.

A 20-year-old man and a teenage boy and girl, both 17, were arrested on suspicion of assault and theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness what happened?