Two thugs who engaged in spontaneous violence in and around pubs in Blackburn have been jailed.

When did the first offence take place?

The first offence took place in the town centre on August 26, 2023

Callum Roberts was on a night out with Liam Donlin when he used a stun gun to inflict a sickening assault on his ex-partner

Roberts violently threw his victim around, threw head butts at her and pulled her to the floor by her hair.

He also became aggressive towards other members of the public who tried to intervene to protect the victim.

Callum Roberts (left) and Liam Donlin have been jailed after engaging in spontaneous violence in and around pubs in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

What else did the pair do?

Donlin and Roberts were both outside The Postal Order pub on Darwen Street when a fight broke out on October 5, 2023.

As the male victim lay defenceless on the floor, Donlin kicked him in the head before the pair ran away.

On November 25, 2023, police were called to reports of an assault at a pub in Hill Bridge Street.

CCTV enquiries showed an altercation between Roberts and a woman.

During the ensuing melee, Donlin attacked a number of people in the premises.

Roberts proceeded to pick up a bar stool, swinging it indiscriminately at other people in the pub before the pair ran away.

Donlin kicked a defenceless man in the head following a fight outside The Postal Order on Darwen Street (Credit: Google) | Google

How were they caught?

During comprehensive searches of numerous addresses and public spaces, officers recovered the stun gun used in the first incident.

Despite most victims and witnesses being reluctant to give evidence against Roberts and Donlin, police were able to conduct other enquiries to obtain the evidence required to prove the offences which led to both defendants pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court.

How long were they jailed for?

They were both jailed at the same court on Friday (June 14).

Roberts, 22, of Green Lane, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and affray.

He was jailed for 45 months.

Donlin, 23, of Lynwood Avenue, Darwen, pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 18 months and given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from consuming alcohol or being in possession of alcohol in any public place, licenced premises or private function premises within Blackburn with Darwen.

It also prohibits him from entering any pub or venue where he has been issued a Pubwatch ban.

What did Lancashire Police say?

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The indiscriminate violent actions of the males in this case all occurred whilst under the influence of alcohol and in and around licenced premises. Conduct of this nature simply will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police.

“We want to make it clear that stun guns, along with pepper spray and other similar articles, are classified as ‘firearms’ and are illegal in the United Kingdom.

“There is no reason for members of the public to be in possession of such weapons, and ‘self-protection’ is not a defence.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.