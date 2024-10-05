Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A GoFundMe page launched after a teenage girl died following a crash on the M65 near Burnley has raised more than £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demi-Leigh Davies, 17, from Darwen, was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza that crashed on the M65 at around 3.35am on Wednesday.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and two girls aged 17 and 19, from Darwen, also suffered “serious injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demi-Leigh Davies, 17, died in hospital following a crash on the M65 near Burnley | Lancashire Police

A fundraiser has been set up on behalf of Demi’s mum, Gemma Walsh. The money raised will be used to give Demi “the best send-off”.

More than £3,2000 has been raised at the time of writing, with over 170 people donating to the page.

Ben Walsh, who set up the fundraiser, said: “Those that knew Demi know she was an absolute superstar, she shone in the dark days and brightened even the lightest of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had the biggest heart and had time for anyone that needed it, she’d do whatever needed to make other people happy.

“Whether it be with her gorgeous smile, her infectious laugh, her dances, singing...literally anything to brighten the space around her.”

He added: “We know people want to show her how much she meant to them and give her the best send off we could.

“Demi-Leigh’s absence has left a massive hole in our hearts, she truly was the centre of our family and world, if we can give one thing back to our angel, this is it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police launched an appeal for information and footage following the collision.

Det Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My heart goes out to Demi’s loved ones and all those affected by this appalling incident.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and I would appeal for anyone with information or footage such as dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0123 of October 2.

To visit the GoFundMe page, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/demileigh-davies