Blackpool stabbing sees Lancashire Police shut Squires Gate Lane near Blackpool Airport
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane near Blackpool Airport around 7pm.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital but the knifeman has not been arrested at this stage, say Lancashire Police.
The force believes the stabbing was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the public.
Squires Gate Lane is currently closed both ways between Starr Gate and Stony Hill Avenue while police continue to investigate this morning.
Pictures show the road taped off near Lidl, while CSI and CID examine the scene.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.59pm yesterday (October 2) to Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, to a report of an assault.
“Our officers attended and found that a man in his 30s had been assaulted and suffered stab injuries.
“He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the public.
“Squires Gate Lane is currently closed between Starr Gate and Stony Hill Avenue, and we ask you to avoid the area.
“Any witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area, please contact 101, quoting log 1204 of October 2, 2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.