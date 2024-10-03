Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a baby boy in Sunday’s hit and run in Bamber Bridge.

The man, from Walton le Dale, was arrested late last night and remains in custody this afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pregnant woman in her 30s was struck on a zebra crossing in Station Road around 8pm on Sunday.

The zebra crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge where a pregnant woman in her 30 was seriously injured in a hit and run on Sunday, September 29. Sadly, her baby later died after an emergency birth in hospital. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Sadly, she was pregnant at the time and while she underwent emergency surgery to have her baby boy delivered, he tragically later died in hospital.

The woman was left with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Hit and run car found

Lancashire Police said the car - a Toyota Prius - has since been found at an address in Bolton.

Six arrested

A total of seven people have now been arrested in connection with the fatal hit and run.

A 17-year-old girl from Lostock Hall, and a 40-year-old man from Blackburn who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice have now been released pending further enquiries.

A 19-year-old man from Bolton remains in custody on suspicion of the same offences.

Floral tributes have been left at the zebra crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge - close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields - where a mum-to-be in her 30s was knocked down at around 7.50pm on Sunday, causing the death of her baby boy. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 53-year-old man, all from Bamber Bridge, earlier arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed while enquiries continue.

Lancashire Police said the force still wants to speak to anyone who saw the car before or after the collision or anyone with information about who was in the car, as well as anyone with CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage.

“Horrific incident caused death of little baby”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost remain with those affected by this horrific incident which has resulted in the death of a little baby and has left his mother very poorly in hospital.

“We have made good progress in our investigation and I am grateful to all those who have come forward with information so far. I would continue to appeal to anyone who thinks they can help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can get in touch by calling us on 101 and quoting log 1163 of September 29. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.