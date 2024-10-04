Man in his 20s dies two weeks after Darwen crash outside Black Bull pub in Broken Stone Road
The young man was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza when it was involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius near the Black Bull pub on Broken Stone Road around 8.50pm on Friday, September 20.
The Seat also collided with a building before overturning at the crossroads junction with Bog Height Road, Heys Lane and Tockholes Road.
The young man suffered serious injuries and was in a critical condition in hospital for two weeks. Lancashire Police said he has now sadly died.
The driver of the Seat suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, while the driver and passenger of the Toyota both suffered minor injuries.
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam / CCTV footage to get in touch.
Sgt Laura Kendall said: “This was a collision which has very sadly resulted in a man losing his life. First and foremost my thoughts are very much with his family at this incredibly distressing time. They are being supported by specialist officers.
“As we investigate the collision, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or was in the area around the time and has dashcam/CCTV footage.
“Please contact 101, quoting log 1472 of 20th September 2024, or email [email protected]"
