Morecambe FC fans have taken to social media in heartbreak and disbelief as the club stares down the prospect of going out of business after 105 years of history.

The National League side has been plunged into crisis amid unpaid wages, suspension from the league and a stalled takeover process that has left staff, players and supporters fearing the worst.

Despite multiple assurances from current owner Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments that a sale was close, no deal has been completed and the club’s academy has already been forced to shut its doors.

Football operations are reportedly set to cease, with the club set to be locked up unless a deal is signed imminently.

A proposed takeover by Panjab Warriors, a sports investment group, failed to materialise in time after weeks of delay.

Whittingham had also hinted at a separate bid involving an individual named Jonny Cato, but that too has amounted to nothing.

In a damning joint statement last week, the Panjab Warriors and the Minority Shareholders Action Group accused Whittingham of "hesitating" to complete a sale, claiming the club will “rapidly disintegrate” if no action is taken.

The statement confirmed academy operations had ceased and warned that all footballing activities would follow unless a deal was signed.

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy urged Whittingham to finalise the deal “as quickly as possible,” describing the situation as “heartbreaking.”

“As someone who has seen my own club, Wigan Athletic, in financial crisis not once, but twice, I know the agony the supporters of this century-old institution will be going through,” she said in an open letter.

Amid the uncertainty, fans and former players have poured out their emotions online under the hashtag #SaveMorecambeFC, expressing devastation at the club’s potential demise and frustration at those responsible.

@jenhunt_ said: “Broken. The club that’s given me experiences I could never forget - from friendships in the stand to doing podcasts with players, to Liam getting his dream role - all for one bad owner to take it all away. I have no words. I’m genuinely destroyed. I love you, Morecambe FC.”

@Jo1986swfc1 said: “One club folds… the other on the brink. It’s more than just a game, @EFL @SkySportsNews - it’s people’s livelihoods! Sad, sad day. Sorry, @MorecambeFC.”

@charliemacca19 said: “This club has been a massive part of my life for over ten years now. I have loved every minute of it. This club also started my love for football - especially players like @KEVIN11ELLISON and @cstockton94. So thank you, Morecambe FC.”

@ryanhackett03 said: “RIP Morecambe FC. 105 years of great memories. Whatever happens next, I’ll forever be following. Up the Shrimps. #MorecambeFC”

@R_Daly13 said: “A football club that deserves so much more. Can’t believe it has come to this! @MorecambeFC #UTS”

@SaveMorecambeFC said: “It’s not just about football. It’s about kids with dreams, families with traditions, and a town with heart. Don’t let 100+ years vanish overnight. We still believe.”

@MattPuraVida said: “RIP @MorecambeFC - a big part of my football journey growing up. Absolutely devastated. The Shrimps will rise again.”

@insidewrite1957 said: “I went to @MorecambeFC last season trying to complete the 92. Lovely club. Lovely people. And the pie and mash was up there with any grub we’ve had at a game. Football should hang its head if they don’t survive.”

@Lijoh said: “Very sad what is happening at Morecambe FC. #Morecambe”

@GreggWylde39 said: “Absolutely gutted about what’s happening at @MorecambeFC. Such amazing people down there.”

@BrownswordTyler said: “Devastating times for the club and for the great people associated with @MorecambeFC.”

@Eva_CWFC said: “Can’t believe another great club is gone. Absolutely terrible what’s happened to them. R.I.P Morecambe FC.”

@matt_pufc said: “Morecambe FC have until the 20th of August. Don’t give up the fight - they’re not done yet.”