The Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has written an open letter to Jason Whittingham, the owner of Morecambe FC , imploring him to sell up.

Morecambe FC, who were relegated to the Vanarama National League at the end of the 2024/25 season, faces the threat of closure due to a worsening financial crisis, with talks having been ongoing between prospective buyers Panjab Warriors and the club’s current owners, Bond Group Investments, led by Jason Whittingham.

On Thursday, 31 July, Panjab Warriors, in conjunction with a minority shareholders action group, issued a joint statement urging for a takeover deal to be finalised. In the statement, the 105-year-old club warned it could face “total collapse” by Monday, 4 August, if an agreement is not reached.

The club also confirmed its academy will cease operations by the end of the week and, without a resolution, Morecambe FC will “officially shut” on Monday. The entire affair has prompted Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to write an open letter to Jason Whittingham imploring him to sell up.

“Dear Jason, I am writing to you to express my deep concern at the serious and worsening situation at Morecambe Football Club,” the letter read. “The uncertainty and misery now facing this proud club, its fans, players and staff is heartbreaking to see.

“As someone who has seen my own club, Wigan Athletic, in financial crisis not once, but twice, I know the agony that the supporters of this century old institution will be going through - watching on and feeling powerless with their beloved club’s destiny in the hands of others.

“As you know, we have been working at pace over the past year to put fans back at the heart of the game they love. That is why we passed the Football Governance Act to introduce an Independent Football Regulator.

“When it is fully operational the Regulator will work to prevent situations like that at Morecambe arising in the future, giving fans somewhere to turn to in times of crisis. However, we are dealing in the here and now and the Regulator will not be up and running in time to help Morecambe today.

Lisa Nandy MP Photo: Michelle Adamson

“It is therefore imperative that you act to help save the club and get round the table to do so. While I appreciate that this is ultimately a decision for you as owner, I implore you to find a solution to the club's current circumstance as quickly as possible.

“I have seen first hand the work of the Shrimps Trust, who have done so much for the club in its time of need as well as the club’s board and the local MP, Lizzi Collinge, who have worked tirelessly to try and save this club during this agonising time.

“It is the Government’s firm view that owners need to act as the custodians of their clubs. It is never too late to do the right thing and with so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now. I call you to effect a sale to a suitable owner to act and give the club a chance of a brighter future.”