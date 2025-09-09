Firefighters tackle huge blaze near Carnforth as smoke billows into sky

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:59 BST
Firefighters from multiple stations teamed up to combat a large fire near Carnforth. Eight pumps were employed to control the blaze.

Carnforth Fire Station along with Hornby Fire Station and Bolton-le-Sands were called to a building fire in Arkholme at 6.04pm. On arrival appliances were made up to six to aid in a water relay from the nearby River Keer.

At the height of the incident, there were eight pumps at the incident, including from Lancaster Fire Station, Morecambe Fire Station and Silverdale Fire Station.

placeholder image
The building fire at Arkholme could be seen from miles around.

Carnforth’s appliance was used to pump water from the River Keer across two fields - just over 30 lengths of hose - to the incident ground.

Crews worked tirelessly to get the relay set up, with several light portable pumps placed to boost the water through the fields. Crews were relieved and they returned home station at around 1.00am ready for further calls.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from the Chapel-le-Dale road nearby.

