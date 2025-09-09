Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorway crash has left two people injured.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have both been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 5.15pm last Thursday (September 4th) a Citroen van was seen been driving erratically at speed and weaving between lanes on M65 motorway eastbound near junction 3, before colliding with the back of an Audi.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorway crash on the M65 has left two people injured, while another motorist fled the scene | Google Maps

The impact caused the Audi to be pushed into a Vauxhall in front.

The collision caused injury to the drivers of both the Audi and Vauxhall, and the driver of the Citroen left the van in lane 2 of 2 and fled the scene by running across the westbound carriageway and into fields opposite.

Enquiries are ongoing to try and identify them.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the van prior to the collision to get in touch.

“We are especially keen to speak to a witness who stopped at the scene.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with dashcam footage.”

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting log 1054 of September 4th.

You can also email PS Whittle on [email protected]