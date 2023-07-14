Top Gear fans are hopeful Preston’s Freddie Flintoff will return to the show after Paddy McGuinness posted a throwback snap.

After spotting Paddy’s post, many Top Gear fans shared the same sentiments.

Paddy posted: “This just popped up on my memories! It was taken a couple of years before the great plague hit. Not a grey hair in sight, well not on our heads at least. #throwback #socceraid #2018”

Fans were quick to spot Paddy’s Top Gear co-star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff in the line-up.

The former cricketer was taken to hospital after being involved in a horror accident while filming for the hit motoring show in December. Last month, it was reported he was taking each day as it comes after the car crash.

Paddy’s photo saw get well messages for Freddie pour in, with many saying they miss seeing the star - alongside a flurry of fingers crossed emojis hoping for his return.

Some reached out to Paddy to ask how Freddie was doing, while other fans simply asked him to pass on their love.

@mcfadden724 said: “Aww I miss seeing Freddie I hope he is doing well” and @mrsg1983 wote: “Awwwww Freddie. Hope he’s doing ok xx miss u all on top gear xxx.” @cwallis_94 said: “How’s the big man Fred doing? Haven’t heard any updates..”

