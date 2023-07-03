Journalist Angela Rippon CBE, 78, has recently spoken to the Sun about a conversation she had with Freddie following the incident, and why she thinks he has not returned to the BBC show yet...

What happened to Freddie?

On December 13 2022, the former professional cricketer was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting at Top Gear’s Dunsfold Aerodrome test track in Surrey. The crash left the Preston-born star with broken bones, and reported psychological trauma.

Top Gear's first ever host has revealed the reason Freddie Flintoff has not returned to the show following his crash. Credit: Getty Images

What is Angela’s connection to the story?

Angela presented the first episode of Top Gear in 1977 and continued to do so for two years, and in December 2022, she and Freddie were filming together for the new series.

Speaking to the Sun, Angela said: “I made a film with Freddie for the cancelled series.

"After his accident I sent him a text saying, ‘Next time you want to go around the course a bit slower, just give me a call.’

“I was just so sorry as they [Freddie and co-presenters] are not professional drivers and are asked to do things that even professional drivers very often would find difficult.

“I think Freddie and his family decided this was an ask and a task too far and his life is more important than a television programme.”

What is happening to Top Gear now?

In March, it was reported that filming of the new series had been halted due to the crash, and it was unlikely Freddie would return when filming resumes.