Freddie Flintoff: his replacement on A League of Their Own has been named as Jill Scott

Preston star Freddie Flintoff’s replacement on Sky’s A League of Their Own has been named.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

The former cricketer announced in February 2022 that he was leaving the sports panel show after 12 years, and it has now been confirmed that a footballing legend will be taking his place.

Queen of the Jungle and Lioness star Jill Scott is the brand new team captain for series 18 of A League of Their Own (ALOTO), which is set to return to Sky Max later this year.

Series 18 will be hosted by Romesh Ranganathan, whilst Jill will be joined by rival captain Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards will appear as a regular panellist.

45-year-old Freddie first joined A League of Their Own in 2010 and featured in 113 episodes. The cricket star announced his departure from the show 10 months before his Top Gear crash which has seen him off our screens since December.

To celebrate her new role, Jill was honoured with her own Angel of the North-style bronze statue by the Mayor of Gateshead last week.

Measuring the height of two FA goal posts and weighing 500kg, the statue was originally on display at the former home of Gateshead FC, a club close to Jill’s heart after starting her footballing journey with Gateshead College Footballing Academy in 2003.

Freddie Flintoff, Jack Whitehall and Jamie Redknapp arrive for the screening of 'A League Of Their Own US Road Trip' at British Museum in April 2016. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)Freddie Flintoff, Jack Whitehall and Jamie Redknapp arrive for the screening of 'A League Of Their Own US Road Trip' at British Museum in April 2016. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
The lifelike statue was only there however from July 4 to July 9, as it has now made its way to the opposing team captain Jamie’s back garden.

Speaking at the statue unveiling, Jill said: “It’s not everyday you get to unveil a giant statue of yourself. It’s massive and incredibly lifelike. I could have done with those few extra feet back in my playing days! But the crowning glory for me?

“It’s got to be seeing Rom and Jamie’s faces when this lands on their doorstep in London - the banter has already started and I know I will get a lot of stick when I kick off my tenure as a team captain.”

ALOTO host Romesh commented: “It’s brilliant to be able to welcome Jill Scott, a legend of the game and national treasure, to the A League of Their Own family as a new team captain. And with her own statue almost as bronze as Jamie Redknapp.”

England footballer Jill Scott at a photo call in front of the Angel of the North as she is named as the next team captain on A League Of Their Own. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)England footballer Jill Scott at a photo call in front of the Angel of the North as she is named as the next team captain on A League Of Their Own. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Jamie said: “What can I say – Jill Scott, a proper champion and England hero. I can’t wait to go head to head with her each week on A League of Their Own – she might have won a European Cup with the Lionesses, but does she have what it takes to win against the Red team?!”

Jill will feature in ‘The Lionesses: A League of Their Own Special’, available from July 12 on Sky Max and NOW.

The new season of ALOTO will launch exclusively on Sky Max and NOW later this year

