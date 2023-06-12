The former cricketer from Preston was involved in the crash late last year which saw filming for Top Gear immediately halted.

Since then, the BBC has been accused of failings in its duty of care towards Flintoff, 45, after he reportedly had to wait in “agony” for 45 minutes for an air ambulance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:

Andrew Flintoff suffered a crash whilst filming Top Gear in December

What happened

Flintoff and a crew member were in an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 which reportedly flipped and slid along the track at high speed.

When was the crash?

December 13, 2022

A damning dossier compiled by The Sun claims Freddie Flintoff was left in agony for 45 minutes with horror injuries after his Top Gear crash

Where was the crash?

Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, the home of the Top Gear test track

What were Freddie Flintoff’s injuries?

Flintoff was airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and several broken ribs. He was said to be "seriously emotionally and physically affected" by the crash.

What happened to Top Gear?

Filming was suspended pending an investigation and subsequently cancelled leaving the future of the popular BBC motoring show in serious doubt.

What’s been said?

A statement released by the BBC apologising to the TV star said: “BBC Studios have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

It is not known if father-of-four Freddie, will return to TV.

Is Flintoff returning to TV?