The driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A family has paid a heartfelt tribute to a ‘kind and caring’ man who died in a road traffic collision in Rossendale.

Michael McTaggart, from Rossendale, was driving a Renault Megane which collided with another car on Burnley Road East at around 3am on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael McTaggart sadly died after a car crash on Burnley Road East in Rossendale (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paying tribute to Michael, his family said: “Michael Pearce McTaggart, aged 20, has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision in Rossendale.

“He was an avid drummer in his spare time and played in multiple bands.

“Growing up, Michael was a pupil at Haslingden High School and more recently worked as a carer, a testament to his kind and caring nature.

“He was the beloved son of Paul and Joan, and sibling to Kurt, Matthew and Nicole, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

Two passengers in the Megane were taken to hospital for treatment.

Residents on Burnley Road East – between Waterfoot and the scene of the collision - who have CCTV footage were urged to contact the police.

Drivers with dashcam footage from the area around 3am on Sunday were also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0203 of May 19.