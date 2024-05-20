Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A child was suspended following the incident and a police investigation was launched.

A boy suffered “serious injuries” after being assaulted by a fellow pupil at a primary school in Fulwood.

Police were called to a report of an assault at Longsands Community Primary School in Longsands Lane at around 9.25am on Thursday, May 16.

The school was reportedly put into lockdown and officers confirmed an “11-year-old boy was taken to hospital”.

“An investigation is underway,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

In a message to parents, headteacher Mrs Lang confirmed a pupil had been suspended while an investigation took place.

They have since been told they will not be returning to school.

The message, which was shared by Blog Preston, said: “There was an incident earlier this week which left one of our pupils seriously injured.

“A decision has been made to suspend the pupil that caused this injury whilst further investigations took place.

“I can now confirm that actions have been taken and the pupil in question will not be returning to school.

“This has been a distressing time for pupils, families and staff, and, as headteacher, I have to put the safety of pupils before everything else.

“This incident is now in the hands of police and the school will be assisting their investigation whilst supporting the family of the injured child in whatever ways we can.”