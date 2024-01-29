News you can trust since 1886
WATCH: Lancashire Post on the scene in Ingol as man declared dead by police following shooting

Watch reporter Aimee Seddon's live report from Ingol after reports have emerged of a shooting, with Lancashire Police confirming that a man has been found dead.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 14:57 GMT
Police were called to a property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol at 5.47am to a report of a concern for welfare.

"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found at the property," read a police statement. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."

Police also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

