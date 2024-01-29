WATCH: Lancashire Post on the scene in Ingol as man declared dead by police following shooting
Watch reporter Aimee Seddon's live report from Ingol after reports have emerged of a shooting, with Lancashire Police confirming that a man has been found dead.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol at 5.47am to a report of a concern for welfare.
"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found at the property," read a police statement. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."
Police also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.
You can read Aimee's report from the scene here.