Euxton Mills pub opens new outdoor drinks and ice cream parlour Scoops with 100 free ice-creams
The owners of the Euxton Mills pub, located at Wigan Road in Chorley, opened their new outdoor beer garden and ice cream parlour Scoops last Thursday by giving away 100 free ice-creams to the local children.
Landlord Chris and manager Amy were on hand to serve up the tasty treat to a lot of excited children under the age of 12.
As a dog friendly pub throughout beloved furry friends were also treated to some dog friendly ice cream.
‘Scoops’ - a play on scoops for adults (beers) and ice cream for the children and dogs, is in collaboration with Mrs Dowson’s Ice Cream farm which currently has 13 flavours to choose from.
The team plan to serve premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in the coming weeks.
Landlord Chris Maughan said: “After 12 months of being at the Euxton Mills we wanted to continue to build on our reputation of being a family friendly pub and the hub of the community.
“We’ve added the outdoor bar with the aim to cater for all the family - drinks for adults and ice cream for the children and dogs.
“It’s the perfect spot to stop after a country walk and hopefully we will get some sun that sticks around throughout the summer.”
As next week is set to bring with it some more glorious sunshine - why not venture down with your children and furry friends for a treat.
For more information on the pub you can visit their Instagram: euxton_mills_pub or their Facebook - Euxton Mills.
