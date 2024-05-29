Meet the new owners of Euxton Mills pub where dogs are welcome throughout
Chris Maughan, 40, and Leanne McGeown, 34, who manage Euxton Mills, Wigan Road, Euxton, Chorley, have made it dog-friendly throughout.
The dynamic duo took over the running of the pub in March and have instilled a sense of community into it.
Even more impressive is the fact that Leanne was seven-months pregnant at the time!
Chris said: “We live in Euxton, very close to the pub and have done for the last five years.
“We decided to take over the pub two months ago when Leanne was seven-months pregnant with our little boy Rory and with our 18 month daughter Tilly and our six-year-old Cavapoo dog Teddy who is very well-known in the pub.”
Leanne added: “A lot of people thought we were crazy taking on a pub with me being seven-months pregnant and having two children under 18 months apart, but life is too short not to go for what you want!
“We had a strong desire to take over Euxton Mills since moving to the area as it has always been a popular and friendly community pub.
“With Chris' hospitality and food experience, we wanted to take the pub to the next level by introducing a new food menu with daily deals and opening seven days a week.
“One of the main changes we made to the pub was to make it dog friendly throughout which has been hugely welcomed by the local area as we are a community of dog lovers.”
There is also a 'Euxton Mills doggy of the month' competition where customers can tag their dogs in pictures at the pub and their furry friends can win a free sausage dinner!
Keen to bring the community together the family-orientated pub runs local quiz nights and live entertaiment alongside Tapas Saturdays, burger and steak nights, and the popular Sunday roasts.
Leanne, who also juggles being a full time Head of Department for Social Sciences at a Sixth Form College at Pendleton College in Salford manages the social media and events bookings for the pub, while Chris serves up the drinks and hospitality.
The interior of the pub has been fully decorated and the outside area which boasts a beer garden is earmarked for plans to make it even bigger and more sheltered.
The pub is open seven days a week from 12pm serving up all the pub classics from Sunday roasts, burgers, pies, sandwiches and salads.
Expressing their gratitude to the community for welcoming them into the fold, Leanne added: “We are a young family and wanted to create a venue that attracts families for good food, drink and entertainment. “A huge heartfelt thank you to the local community for welcoming us to the Euxton Mills and for their continued support in making the pub the friendly and thriving pub it is today.
“We will continue taking the pub to the next level and we are beyond excited to share the summer months with all our valued customers with several events planned including the Euros!
“We also want to publicly thank our committed staff who have supported the transition into new management and who give 100 per cent every week - the pub would not be the success it is without them.
For more information or to make a booking visit their Facebook - Euxton Mills and Instagram - euxton_mills_pub.
