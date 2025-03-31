Locals start petition to save beloved Hare & hounds pub in Accrington from closing
The Hare & Hounds pub based at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, is set to go on the market with the pub continuing to trade as normal in the short term.
Locals have decided to set up a petition to save it from potential closure.
The post, which is circulating on public Facebook groups, reads: “To Thwaites Brewery and Hyndburn Council.
“We, the undersigned, call on you to take immediate action to save The Hare and Hounds, a vital part of our community in Clayton le Moors.
“The Hare and Hounds is more than just a pub—it is a cornerstone of our community, bringing people together, supporting local events, and providing a welcoming space for all. Losing it would mean losing a historic and social hub that has served generations of residents.
“We oppose the closure/redevelopment of The Hare and Hounds and urge you to:
“Reject any plans that threaten the future of the pub.
“Recognize its value as a community asset and work with local residents to secure its future.
“Explore alternative solutions to keep the pub open and thriving.”
The post further read: “By signing this petition, we show our strong support for keeping The Hare and Hounds open.
“We ask you to listen to the voices of the community and take decisive action to protect this much-loved establishment.
“Thank you for supporting our community and standing with us to save The Hare and Hounds.”
Thwaites Brewery have been approached for comment.
