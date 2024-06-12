Dragonfly Holistics Beauty and Aesthetics opens in Preston with discount treat for customers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dragonfly Holistics Beauty and Aesthetics, which was based at 225 Ribbleton Lane for over four years, has relocated to Alder Drive, Haughton, Preston.
The salon specialises in a range of treatments including facials, waxing, lash lifts to dry cupping and reflexology. Owner Shelina Rajani, 47, who has a vast wealth of knowlegde within the beauty industry, has said the reason she moved was due to wanting to expand the business.
She said: “Due to this happy occasion after all the hard work which, believe me has been a trial, I am offering all clients 20 per cent off their first treatment.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
“I am taking bookings from now and I have also started a discussion with colleges for applications for apprenticeship which I hope will start soon.”
Sign up for our free newsletters now The beauty salon is no stranger to awards having won the Northern Enterprise Awards Excellence for Beauty and Massage Treatments Preston 2023 and, more recently, for Most Ethical Therapist at the Health Beauty and Wellness Awards 2024.
She added: “This is just the beginning. I have put my own personal touch into my new salon in which I hope my clients will love from the decor to my treatments which are all adapted and suitable for all men and women.
“I look forward to welcoming you all.”
To make a booking you can contact the salon on click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.