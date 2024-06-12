Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland taking bookings ahead of opening

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jun 2024, 10:31 BST
An Indian restaurant in Leyland which will be opening later this month is now taking bookings.

Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5pm.

Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland is now taking bookings ahead of its opening later this month. | The New Viceroy

Signage has also went up for the Indian restaurant.

The owners had previously put a post out announcing they had taken over the business and renamed it.

In an updated Facebook post, they said they were looking forward to welcoming customers.

The team. | The New Viceroy.

The post read: “Hi to the lovely people of Leyland.

"We're taking bookings for our opening on 26th June at 5pm.

“Message to book your tables. Can’t wait to serve you all delicious and tasty food.” To make a booking, you can message the team via: [email protected].

