Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland taking bookings ahead of opening
Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5pm.
Signage has also went up for the Indian restaurant.
The owners had previously put a post out announcing they had taken over the business and renamed it.
In an updated Facebook post, they said they were looking forward to welcoming customers.
The post read: “Hi to the lovely people of Leyland.
"We're taking bookings for our opening on 26th June at 5pm.
“Message to book your tables. Can’t wait to serve you all delicious and tasty food.” To make a booking, you can message the team via: [email protected].
