Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning beauty salon in Preston has announced it will be moving premises after four years. Dragonfly Holistics Beauty and Aesthetics, 225 Ribbleton Lane, will be relocating next month to Alder Drive, Haughton, Preston.

The salon specialises in a range of treatments including facials, waxing, lash lifts to dry cupping and reflexology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Shelina Rajani, 47, who has a vast wealth of knowlegde within the beauty industry, has said the reason she is moving is due to wanting to expand the business.

Shelina's award.

She said: "I get the keys next week.

"This is a big change for me which will hopefully give me the opportunity to increase my business and employ an apprenticeship.

"I have a lot to teach and advise any up and coming therapist who's willing to learn through an apprenticeship to get in touch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beauty salon is no stranger to awards having won the Northern Enterprise Awards Excellence for Beauty and Massage Treatments Preston 2023 and also shortlisted for the Health and Beauty Well-being award 2024. Why is the business called Dragonfly? Shelina added: "Dragonfly symbolises to seize the day, be grateful of what you have, and to take the most all important leap of faith.

It's also a symbol of hope, new beginnings, potential, clear inner knowledge, transformation, spiritual connection, good luck and most importantly dragonflies are not just beautiful but are a holistic symbol meaning 'don't worry too much and relax enjoy the moment.'"