Dad of tragic teen Ryan-Liam Morgan charged with his death after M6 crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called just after 12:15pm on Sunday, April 20, after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 Southbound near to University Hill and crashed into a tree.
No other vehicles were involved.
The passenger, 14 year old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The van driver can now be named as 31-year-old Daniel Burba, the father of the passenger.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s loved ones at this difficult time.
“They are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He has been remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow (Monday 28th April).
Police are continuing to appeal for information and footage.
Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 503 of April 20th.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.