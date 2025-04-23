Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Our hearts have a hole that will never heal' are the heartbroken words of a mum whose ‘beautiful’ teenage son was killed on the M6.

Ryan-Liam, 14, tragically lost his life on Easter Sunday and his dad was left in a serious condition in hospital.

The mum of Ryan Morgan who sadly lost his life after a crash on the M6 has paid tribute to her 'beautiful boy'. | Kim Morgan

Grieving mum Kim Morgan, who is originally from Lancaster, but now lives in Kendal, has said her family has been left in a pit of grief ever since her son Ryan-Liam’s death following the crash.

Lancashire Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Ryan-Liam who was a passenger the van was declared dead at the scene.

His dad, who was driving the van, suffered serious injuries, and is now recovering in hospital.

Paying tribute, Kim said: “My beautiful boy Ryan-Liam was the most perfect precious little boy you would ever see and he grew to be more beautiful every day.

“He was the most amazing son and brother to Primrose and Summer and we will miss him as long as we live.

“Our hearts have a hole that will never heal, and we can’t express the devastation this has caused our family.

“We are eternally heartbroken.”

“RIP our perfect beautiful Ryan-Liam.”

She appealed to anyone who was on travelling on the motorway that day and witnessed anything or may have footage to get in touch.

Police are also asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].