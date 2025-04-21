Tragedy as 14-year-old boy killed after van crashes into tree on M6

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 07:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 14-year-old boy has died and his father left in a serious condition in hospital after a van crashed into a tree next to the M6.

Lancashire Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traffic congestion on the M6 is currently severeTraffic congestion on the M6 is currently severe
Traffic congestion on the M6 is currently severe | National World

The boy's father, a man in his 30s who was driving the van, suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Have you joined Lancashire Post’s daily newsletter? It's free, it’s the LEP.

Sergeant Martin Wilcock, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and left another man with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones.“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the moments before the collision.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].

Related topics:MotorwaysPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice