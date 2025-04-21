Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy has died and his father left in a serious condition in hospital after a van crashed into a tree next to the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic congestion on the M6 is currently severe | National World

The boy's father, a man in his 30s who was driving the van, suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Read More M6 Northbound reopens following collision but Southbound closed as police start investigation

Sergeant Martin Wilcock, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and left another man with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones.“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the moments before the collision.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].