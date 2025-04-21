Tragedy as 14-year-old boy killed after van crashes into tree on M6
Lancashire Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene.
The boy's father, a man in his 30s who was driving the van, suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Sergeant Martin Wilcock, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and left another man with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones.“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.
"I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the moments before the collision.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].
