Emergency services descended on Shelley Road in Ashton after two men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were stabbed shortly before 9am on Friday (April 14).

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Their injuries, while serious, are not thought to be life threatening, police said.

Daniel Sweeney and Bradley Mason are wanted by police following a double stabbing in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 46-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been bailed.

Officers now want to speak to Bradley Mason and Daniel Sweeney in connection with the double stabbing.

Mason, 25, is described as 6ft tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes.

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Shelley Road

Sweeney, also known as Daniel Mullarkey, 30, is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair. He has blue eyes.

Det Sgt Samantha Bartley, of Preston CID, said: “Our enquiries into this serious incident are continuing and as part of our investigation we want to speak to these two men.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen them or who knows where they might be to get in touch.

“Please do not approach either of them but call police as soon as possible.”

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The street was cordoned off between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0291 of April 14.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.