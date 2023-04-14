News you can trust since 1886
Police dealing with serious incident in Preston with air ambulance called to scene

Police have cordoned off a street in Preston as they deal with a serious incident this morning (Friday, April 14).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

Shelley Road in Ashton has been taped off since around 9am, between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street, while emergency services work at the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area and an air ambulance was called to the scene at around 9.30am.

Residents report that someone has been stabbed. Lancashire Police are currently preparing a statement and will update the Post shortly.

Shelley Road in Ashton has been taped off since around 9am, between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street, while emergency services work at the scene
North West Ambulance Service said they attended the scene but are unable to comment on the incident.

An spokesman told the Post: “I can confirm that we were called to Shelley Road at 9.05am this morning.

“Unfortunately we can’t provide any further details on this but the police will be able to help.”

Updates to follow...