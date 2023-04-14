Shelley Road in Ashton has been taped off since around 9am, between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street, while emergency services work at the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area and an air ambulance was called to the scene at around 9.30am.

Residents report that someone has been stabbed. Lancashire Police are currently preparing a statement and will update the Post shortly.

North West Ambulance Service said they attended the scene but are unable to comment on the incident.

An spokesman told the Post: “I can confirm that we were called to Shelley Road at 9.05am this morning.

“Unfortunately we can’t provide any further details on this but the police will be able to help.”