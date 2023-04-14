News you can trust since 1886
Preston stabbing - these are the scenes in Shelley Road after double stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in Preston today – these were the scenes as police taped off the scene.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST

Pictures show Shelley Road in Ashton taped off between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street, with officers patrolling the crime scene.

Emergency services descended on the street after two men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were stabbed shortly before 9am this morning (Friday, April 14).

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, say police.

A 46-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an investigation is underway.

You can find further details and the full police statement here.

Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post

1. Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston

Photo: Lancashire Post

Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post

2. Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston

Photo: Lancashire Post

Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post

3. Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston

Photo: Lancashire Post

Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post

4. Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston

Photo: Lancashire Post

