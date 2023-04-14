Two men were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in Preston today – these were the scenes as police taped off the scene.

Pictures show Shelley Road in Ashton taped off between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street, with officers patrolling the crime scene.

Emergency services descended on the street after two men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were stabbed shortly before 9am this morning (Friday, April 14).

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, say police.

A 46-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an investigation is underway.

1 . Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston An air ambulance was called to the scene at around 9.30am on Friday (April 14).

2 . Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston Shelley Road in Ashton, Preston has been taped off since around 9am between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street.

3 . Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston Police and paramedics descended on Shelley Road in Ashton after two men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were stabbed shortly before 9am this morning (Friday, April 14).

4 . Double stabbing in Shelley Road, Preston Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify others who are believed to be involved in the attack.