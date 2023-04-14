Police and paramedics descended on Shelley Road in Ashton after two men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were stabbed shortly before 9am this morning (Friday, April 14).

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 46-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an investigation is underway.

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Shelley Road, Ashton today (Friday, April 14). Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify others who are believed to be involved in the attack.

The street remains cordoned off this afternoon between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street while police continue to work at the crime scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 9am today (Friday, April 14) to a report two people had been stabbed on Shelley Road in Preston.

Shelley Road in Ashton has been taped off since around 9am, between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street, while police work at the scene. Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post

“The two victims, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

"Extra police patrols will be in the area over the next day or so to offer reassurance. Anyone with information or concerns should fee free to approach us.”

Det Sgt Samantha Bartley, of Preston CID, added: “This was a serious incident which has resulted in two people suffering some significant injuries.

"While we have arrested one man our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information or footage, including CCTV, dashcam or Ring Doorbell, to come forward and speak to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 291 of April 14.