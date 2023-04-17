Jack Holland, 26, absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on February 9 and it’s thought he has since made his way to Lancashire.

He was serving a sentence for assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland is 6ft 4 in height with a medium build and dark hair. He has links to Blackpool and Accrington.

Jack Holland, 26, has absconded from prison on February 9, 2023 and is believed to be in Lancashire. He has links to Blackpool and Accrington.

He has evaded police for over nine weeks and Lancashire Police are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

“We are asking for your help to trace Jack Holland, who has absconded from prison and is believed to be in Lancashire,” said the force in an appeal issued today (Monday, April 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad