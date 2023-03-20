Officers want to speak to this man following a serious assault in King Street, Whalley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim – a man in his 20s – was punched in the face in “what appeared to be an unprovoked attack,” police said.

He suffered a serious facial injury as a result of the incident.

The assault happened in King Street at approximately 1.25am on September 17, 2022.

Police on Monday (March 20) re-released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

The male suspect is described as 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

If you recognise the suspect or have information about the incident, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0100 of September 17, 2022