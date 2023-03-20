Thug leaves man with 'serious facial injury' following assault in Whalley
A thug who left a man with a “serious facial injury” following an assault in Whalley remains unidentified, prompting police to launch a renewed CCTV appeal.
The victim – a man in his 20s – was punched in the face in “what appeared to be an unprovoked attack,” police said.
He suffered a serious facial injury as a result of the incident.
The assault happened in King Street at approximately 1.25am on September 17, 2022.
Police on Monday (March 20) re-released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.
The male suspect is described as 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
If you recognise the suspect or have information about the incident, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0100 of September 17, 2022
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.