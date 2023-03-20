The chopper was called out to help search for the boy after he was reported missing from the Eaves Lane / Cowling area of the town at around 4pm.

Patrols also searched the streets for the youngster with officers asking local residents and businesses about possible sightings and CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police confirmed the boy was later found ‘safe and well’.

The police helicopter was deployed to help search for the missing 7-year-old on Sunday (March 19)