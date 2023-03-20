Missing Chorley boy found safe after police helicopter joins search for 7-year-old
The police helicopter circled low over Chorley after a 7-year-old boy went missing on Sunday (March 19).
The chopper was called out to help search for the boy after he was reported missing from the Eaves Lane / Cowling area of the town at around 4pm.
Patrols also searched the streets for the youngster with officers asking local residents and businesses about possible sightings and CCTV.
Lancashire Police confirmed the boy was later found ‘safe and well’.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 4pm yesterday to a report of a child missing from home. The child was found safe and well.”