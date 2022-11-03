Man suffers ‘serious facial injury’ after being punched in face in ‘what appeared to be an unprovoked attack’ in Whalley
A man was subjected to a serious assault in Whalley, prompting a CCTV appeal.
The incident happened on King Street at approximately 1.25am on September 17.
The victim – a man in his 20s – being punched in the face in “what appeared to be an unprovoked attack,” police said.
He suffered a serious facial injury as a result.
Most Popular
Officers on Thursday (October 3) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise this man who we would like to speak to?
“Anyone who recognises the suspect or has information about the incident, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0100 of September 17.”
The male suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, and was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.