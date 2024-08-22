Three men charged and named following attempted arson attack on Sharoe Green Lane in Preston
Police received a report of attempted criminal damage on Sharoe Green Lane at around 11.45pm on Wednesday.
Officers later stopped a car on the M6 and arrested three men in connection with the incident at approximately 12.15am.
They were later charged with conspiring to destroy or damage property and remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.
They were:
- Anthony Lancaster, 19, from Merseyside
- Joseph Paul Hughes, 19, from Merseyside
- Jack Murphy, 21, from Merseyside
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst three people have been charged in connection with this report, our enquiries into three previous reports of arson and a report of criminal damage in the Sharoe Green Lane area are very much ongoing.
“No one has been charged in connection with these reports made in April and May of this year.”
Several incidents have been reported in the area since April.
The first attack occurred when an accelerant was poured over the back of a car and set alight at 6.40pm on April 12.
Days later on April 15, bricks were thrown at two other cars in the area at around 7.05pm.
Five weeks later the arsonist struck again, with bricks thrown through the rear windows of two cars which were then set alight on May 20.
On June 10, a brick and accelerant were thrown through the window of a property.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.