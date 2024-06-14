Lancashire Police appeal in hunt for arsonist terrorising streets around Fulwood and Royal Preston Hospital
The arsonist has been torching cars around Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood since April, and this week a house was targeted when a brick and accelerant were thrown through a window.
The first attack was around 6.40pm on Friday, April 12, when accelerant was poured over the back of a car and set alight.
Days later on Monday, April 15, at 7.05pm, bricks were thrown at two other cars in the area.
Five weeks later the arsonist struck again, at 9.30pm on Monday, May 20 when bricks were thrown through the rear windows of two cars which were then set alight.
The latest incident occurred around 10.16pm on Monday (June 10) when a brick and accelerant were thrown through the window of a property.
Lancashire Police have shared CCTV images of the suspect (or suspects) and is asking the public to get in touch with any information.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are asking for your help as part of our investigation into arson and damage in Fulwood.
“Cars parked in the Sharoe Green Lane area were damaged three times in April and May, while damage was caused to a property earlier this week.
“The CCTV stills are from the first three incidents and while we acknowledge they are not of the highest quality; we are asking for anyone who thinks they recognises the people in them to get in contact.
“Also, if you have any information which can help the investigation, we ask you to get in touch.
“Please contact 101, quoting log 1659 of May 20, 2024.”