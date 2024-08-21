Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after being attacked by his XL Bully in Accrington.

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports a man was being attacked by a dog inside a house at Ashley Court shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers attended and found a man in his 50s had died.

David Daintree died after being attacked by his XL Bully in Accrington | Lancashire Police

He can now be named as David Daintree, 53, who was the owner of the dog and who lived at that address.

The dog has since been confirmed to be an XL Bully, police said.

Officers said they were left with no alternative but to discharge a police firearm to destroy it as the dog was “continuing to pose a significant threat of serious harm”.

Specially trained officers were supporting Mr Daintree’s family and an investigation into the attack was launched.

Supt Marie Jackson, of East Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out enquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1480 of August 20.