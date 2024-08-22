Preston convenience store has alcohol licence revoked after selling booze and craft knife to children
Go Local on Kent Street sold a craft knife to a teenage test-purchaser as part of Operation Sceptre - a national week of action to tackle knife crime.
Preston Police and Lancashire Trading Standards subsequently applied for a review of the premises licence on May 15.
Four weeks prior to this, the premises sold alcohol to a child and failed to comply with the premises licence conditions.
Angela Lomax, Trading Standards manager at Lancashire County Council, said: "Protecting the most vulnerable in our community is always at the forefront of everything that we do.
"After a child tester was able to purchase a craft knife, our officers joined forces with the police to take the strongest action in our powers to set a precedent.”
Following evidence provided by Preston Police Licensing, the Licensing Sub-Committee decided to revoke the premises licence.
This means the premises will not be able to sell alcohol lawfully.
PC Ste Connelly, from Preston Police, said: “This is a welcomed decision that again demonstrates the robust action the Police and Local Authority will take against licensed premises who fail to operate in a responsible manner.
"Revocation of a licence is a last resort, when it is deemed that lesser action is not sufficient in promoting the Licensing Objectives.
"We recommend that all Licensed Premises undertake free ‘check 25’ age related sales training from Lancashire County Council by visiting Check 25 - Lancashire County Council.”
He added: "I would hope this action acts as a strong deterrent to those who may consider committing offences under the Licensing Act or fail to take their responsibilities seriously in the future.”
Chief Inspector Dave Oldfield, from the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, added: “Knife crime continues to be an issue, not just in Lancashire but across the country and it’s not something that one agency or organisation can fix alone.
"That’s why it’s really important that the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network continue to work alongside Lancashire Constabulary and other partners to carry out operations which check that licensed premises are taking their responsibility to keep the public safe seriously.”