A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a toddler was knocked to the ground when a motorbike charged through a queue of people in Preston city centre.

The shocking incident, which occurred around midday last Wednesday, was captured on video by TikTok’s Food Review Club.

In the footage, two people riding on an off-road bike are seen cutting through the queue for Spud Bros on the Flag Market.

The video shows them hitting a young boy, knocking him to the floor. Fortunately, police confirmed the child was not injured.

A young boy was knocked to the floor as the motorbike drove through the Spud Bros queue in Flag Market, Preston | TikTok / Food Review Club

The rider and pillion passenger - who both had their faces covered - sped away without stopping to check on the youngster.

Lancashire Police have today confirmed that a 15-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested and is in custody.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We posted earlier this month about a video doing the rounds on social media of a motorbike colliding with a child on the Flag Market in Preston city centre and we wanted to update you.

“Following enquiries, we have arrested a 15-year-old from Preston on suspicion of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after an accident. He is in custody.

“To remind you we were called at 12.11pm on August 14 to a report of a collision. Thankfully, the child was not injured.

“The rider and pillion passenger both left the scene on the motorbike.

“If you have any information about the collision, please contact 101 – quoting log 0576 of 14th August 2024.”