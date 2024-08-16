£126,000 worth of cannabis plants discovered following reports of 'suspicious circumstances' in Accrington
Police were called to Spring Street following reports of “suspicious circumstances” on Thursday.
Officers entered the building and discovered around 150 cannabis plants spread across the property, all of which were seized.
The crop, valued at around £840 per plant, would be worth approximately £126,000 when sold on the street.
There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.”
It came as a cannabis farm worth around £42,000 was also discovered on Plungington Road in Preston.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.
To report a crime to police, you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.