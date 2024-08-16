Gang bosses lured autistic Lancashire man into dealing Class A drugs after threatening him
A judge in Preston was told John Knight’s condition meant he struggled to accept people could be lying.
Judge Sarah O’Brien heard the 25-year-old had run up a drug debt and was coerced into selling heroin and crack cocaine because he couldn’t deal with threats.
Knight pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.
He was sent to prison for two-and-a-half years, despite the court hearing he had worked successfully with Narcotics Anonymous since his arrest in 2022 to free himself from his Class A habit.
Barrister Peter Barr, prosecuting, said police officers spotted a group of men in an alleyway notorious for drug dealing at the junction of Cavendish Road and Brunswick Road in Morecambe and saw Knight hand a small wrap to one of them.
When arrested he was found to have quantities of both diamorphine (heroin) and crack cocaine with a total street value of more than £600.
He told the officers the drugs were for his own personal use, but when police examined his mobile phone they found text messages he had sent advertising drugs for sale.
One message said: “On with both,” meaning, said Mr Barr, that both diamorphine and crack were in stock and for sale.
Defending Knight, barrister Jack Troup said his client had a number of mental health conditions including autism.
Knight had been building up a drug debt and he attributed that and threats made against him as “a catalyst for him starting drug dealing.”
He went on: “His mental health issues make it difficult for him to deal with threats. He struggles to deal with confrontation, or that anyone could be lying.
“He effectively believes anything anyone says to him.”
Mr Troup said that since his arrest almost two years ago Knight, of Bold Street, Heysham, had paid off his drug debts to dealers and had managed to become free of Class A drugs.
“He has therefore got as clean a break from this way of life as he can have and he has also been getting help with his mental health.”
Mr Troup added that, although it would be an “exceptional case” if the judge was to suspend any prison sentence for the offences Knight had committed, he said it could be a “borderline” possibility.
Judge O’Brien said Knight’s autism and ADHD would have had “some impact on your poor decision making,” she still felt an immediate custodial sentence was appropriate “taking everything into account.”
She ordered the destruction of the seized drugs and mobile phone.