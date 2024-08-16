Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cannabis farm worth around £42,000 was discovered inside a building in Preston.

Police were called to the Plungington Road area following reports of “suspicious circumstances” in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers entered the building and discovered around 50 large cannabis plants spread across four rooms in the property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The crop, valued at around £840 per plant, would be worth approximately £42,000 when sold on the street.

All of the plants were seized.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

To report a crime to police, you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.