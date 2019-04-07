Preston's knife crime epidemic: A timeline of attacks

Over the past two months, there have been no fewer than 14 incidents connected to knife crime and violent incidents involving teenagers across Preston.
Here the Post looks at a timeline of knife crime in the city since February 28.
April 7: Boy, 17, stabbed after being chased through streets for his bicycle.
March 31: Two 16 year olds arrested over the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in Fulwood.
March 27: Six men are arrested in dawn raids as part of an investigation into an organised criminal gang in Preston.
March 24: A stop and search operation was carried out by police at Preston railway station after reports of youths on board an incoming train were armed with "improvised weapons". A table leg was seized from two teenage boys.
March 23: A man is tasered by police after repeatedly stabbing himself in the neck in Preston.
March 22: More than 30 people are stopped and searched by police in the Callon, Fishwick and Deepdale areas of Preston after a section 60 order is authorised.
March 18: A 16-year-old boy is arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a 16-year-old pupil at Christ the King High School in Preston.
March 16: Police seize two knives, an imitation firearm, drugs paraphernalia and mixing agents whilst carrying out ‘proactive checks’ in Preston.
March 15: Four teenagers, aged 15 to 18, are arrested and knives and drugs seized by officers during stop and search patrols in the Avenham area of Preston.
March 10: Seven teenage boys are arrested in connection with a ‘targeted’ knife attack in Ribbleton, Preston.
March 8: A 17-year-old boy is stabbed in a targeted attack in Ribbleton, Preston.
March 4: Seven people are arrested after two rival gangs confront each other with weapons near Runshaw College in Leyland.
March 4: Four teens from Preston are charged after a man is chased near Cardinal Newman College and threatened with a knife and a baseball bat.
February 28: An 18-year-old man is abducted at knifepoint in Walton Avenue, Penwortham, before being stabbed in the face and dumped at Roman Way Industrial Estate in Preston.