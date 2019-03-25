Fears of armed teens at Preston railway station leads to stop and search police operation

Have your say

A stop and search operation was carried out by transport police officers at Preston railway station last night.

Officers were authorised to use stop and search powers after receiving intelligence that youths on board an incoming train were armed with "improvised weapons".

Police launched a stop and search operation at Preston railway station on Sunday, March 24.

A Section 60 was implemented at the station between 5pm and 9pm on Sunday (March 24).

Two teenage boys were searched by officers during the operation and a discarded table leg was recovered.

No arrests were made.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday, March 23, Section 60 Stop and Search powers were authorised by British Transport Police for Preston station.

"This followed intelligence that serious violence may occur.

"During the operation two teenage boys were searched, no weapons were recovered and no further action was taken.

“Officers from British Transport Police conducted a number of highly visible patrols in order to deter crime and reassure passengers and rail staff using the station."

Anyone wanting to report a crime, or a concern, can contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.