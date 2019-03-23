Man in surgery after stabbing himself in the neck in Preston

A man is undergoing extensive surgery after stabbing himself in the neck in Preston.

Police had to taser him to make sure he was not a threat to officers who were trying to help him.

They then delivered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

In a Tweet today at around 10.15pm Lancashire Roads Police said: “Attended a male stabbing himself in the neck in Preston.

“With the assistance of taser the threat to officers was dealt with and the trauma first aid training kicked in delivering the best possible care until the arrival of the North West Ambulance Service.”

The county roads police spokesman added: “The person in question is now undergoing extensive surgery and will be getting the help they need.

“This was an absolutely horrific incident but superb team work by us, Lancashire Police Dogs Unit and Preston Police gave this male the best chance of survival.”