Six men arrested on suspicion of rape and drug offences after dawn raids in Preston, Penwortham and Longridge

Six men have been arrested in dawn raids as part of an investigation into an organised criminal gang in Preston.

Police arrested the men after a series of dawn raids at homes in Preston, Penwortham and Longridge in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 27).

The men, aged between 18 and 31, are currently in custody.

The arrests are part of an on-going investigation into the cultivation and supply of drugs and child sexual offences.

Chief Inspector Steve Holgate, of South Police, said: “Today’s arrests are part of a complex and on-going investigation and demonstrate our commitment to tackling organised criminality and those who prey on the vulnerable in our communities.

“We will continue to take action such as we have today to protect people from harm and I would encourage anyone who has information which could assist to contact us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The full details of those arrested are:

A 31-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of Rape, Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs and Production of Class B drugs

A 29-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of Rape, Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs and Production of Class B drugs

An 18-year-old man from Longridge on suspicion of Rape and Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs

A 20-year-old man from Longridge on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs and Production of Class B drugs

A 19-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs

A 26-year-old man from Penwortham on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs and Production of Class B drugs.