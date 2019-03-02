Two 16 year olds arrested over teen's stabbing in Preston

A teenage boy and girl who are both aged 16 have been arrested over the stabbing of a 17 year girl in Fulwood, Preston last night.

An ambulance attended the report of a stabbing at Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood, Preston at around 7.30pm and the 17 year old girl was found with puncture wounds to her back.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where she remained overnight. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A female and male both aged 16 were arrested a short time later on suspicion of wounding and an investigation is currently underway.

Detective Inspector Dan Onions, from Preston CID, said: “This is a serious incident where a young girl has sustained nasty injuries.

"Although, at this stage the injuries are not thought to be life threatening it is purely through good fortune that the outcome has not been more serious.”

Members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it taking place are asked to contact Lancashire police on 101 quoting log number 1309 of March 1st or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.