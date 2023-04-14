News you can trust since 1886
Preston double stabbing: police issue statement over horror attack on two men in broad daylight

Officers say they actively attempting to trace other people they believe may have been involved in the knife attack on a Preston street.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

Two men aged in their 20s and 50s were taken to hospital in after they were stabbed in Preston. The attack happened shortly before 9am on Friday morning (April 14).

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, say police. A 46-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an investigation is underway.

An area between Roebuck Street and Eldon Street near the city centre has been cordoned off as police comb the area for forensic evidence. Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify others who are believed to be involved in the attack.

Police are the scene on Friday morning. Two men were taken to hospital via air ambulance after a double stabbing in PrestonPolice are the scene on Friday morning. Two men were taken to hospital via air ambulance after a double stabbing in Preston
Police are the scene on Friday morning. Two men were taken to hospital via air ambulance after a double stabbing in Preston
What have police said about the Preston double stabbing?

Det Sgt Samantha Bartley, of Preston CID, has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward. She added: “This was a serious incident which has resulted in two people suffering some significant injuries.

"While we have arrested one man our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information or footage, including CCTV, dashcam or Ring Doorbell, to come forward and speak to us. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 291 of April 14.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with doorbell-cam footage to contact themPolice are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with doorbell-cam footage to contact them
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with doorbell-cam footage to contact them

“Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

What happened on Eldon Street in Preston?

A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 9am today (Friday, April 14) to a report two people had been stabbed on Shelley Road in Preston. The two victims, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. Extra police patrols will be in the area over the next day or so to offer reassurance. Anyone with information or concerns should fee free to approach us.”