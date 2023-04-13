An international market has arrived in Preston, offering residents fine food, drinks and crafts from across the world.
These were the scenes on its opening day:
Market Place (Europe) Ltd have teamed up with Preston Markets to bring fine food, drinks and crafts from across the world to Preston's Flag Market. Photo: International market opens up in Preston
The market will run from Thursday, April 13 until Saturday, April 15. Photo: National World
Market Place has a long history of delivering a variety of different market events including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast. Photo: National World
The international market stalls will be open from 10 am until 5pm on each of the three days. Photo: National World