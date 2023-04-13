News you can trust since 1886
These were the scenes as an international market opened at Preston’s famous Flag Market

An international market has arrived in Preston, offering residents fine food, drinks and crafts from across the world.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:59 BST

These were the scenes on its opening day:

Market Place (Europe) Ltd have teamed up with Preston Markets to bring fine food, drinks and crafts from across the world to Preston's Flag Market.

1. International market in Preston

Market Place (Europe) Ltd have teamed up with Preston Markets to bring fine food, drinks and crafts from across the world to Preston's Flag Market. Photo: International market opens up in Preston

The market will run from Thursday, April 13 until Saturday, April 15.

2. International market in Preston

The market will run from Thursday, April 13 until Saturday, April 15. Photo: National World

Market Place has a long history of delivering a variety of different market events including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast.

3. International market in Preston

Market Place has a long history of delivering a variety of different market events including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast. Photo: National World

The international market stalls will be open from 10 am until 5pm on each of the three days.

4. International market in Preston

The international market stalls will be open from 10 am until 5pm on each of the three days. Photo: National World

