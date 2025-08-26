A drone loaded with drugs was captured after circling prisons near Leyland last night.

Police were called to HMP Garth in Ulnes Walton where the drone was spotted buzzing around the prison grounds in the early hours.

Officers intercepted a ‘suspicious vehicle’ nearby and discovered a large drone in the boot, along with a stash of drugs and a bladed weapon.

A 39-year-old man from Derbyshire was arrested and taken into custody.

Posting on Facebook this morning, South Ribble Police said: “Team 5 during the night have responded to multiple reports of a drone circling over airspace over HMP Garth.

“Officers swiftly responded and intercepted a suspect vehicle. A drone was located within the boot along with a significant amount of drugs and other articles including an offensive weapon.

“The driver, a male aged 39 from Derbyshire, has been arrested for conveying illegal articles in to prison and possession of offensive weapon and is currently in custody whilst we conduct further enquires.”

Sgt Riding added: "Our response to this incident meant the contraband which was seized during the search of the vehicle did not make it beyond the prison walls.

“We know drugs going into the prison contributes to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, both inside and out of Garth and reaps disruption within the faciality.

“We will continue out efforts to detect and disrupt drone activity around the prison and build a greater intelligence picture to eradicate the problem'".

“Just snapped the drug run drone heading towards Wymott, going in loaded and coming out after drop,” said a man living near the area, who shared pictures of the drone in action near prison grounds.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after a drone was seen flying over the walls of HMP Wymott near Leyland on Friday (March 15) | Wiki

What if you fly a drone too close to a prison?

Drone operators found smuggling illicit items can face up to 10 years in prison, warn Lancashire Police.

"It is an offence to fly drones within 400 metres of a closed prison or young offender institution," says the force.

"Drone operators breaking the rules could face fines of up to £2,500 while those found smuggling illicit items face up to 10 years in prison.

"We will continue to work closely with the Prison Service and positive action will be taken against those breaking the law.

"If you have any information about drones in the ‘no fly zone’, call 101. If you see one, dial 999."

If you spot a drone near HMP Garth or Wymott, or have information about suspicious activity near the prisons, please report via 999.